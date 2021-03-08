From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State said it has observed a simmering killings of innocent people going about their normal duties in the state, the recent being the Isaba-Ekiti incident in which two farmers were killed in their farms.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Hon. Ade Ajayi, on Monday, the party expressed displeasure at these developments despite the state government’s efforts in combating insecurity in the state.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the present administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi is doing everything possible to ensure safety of the lives of residents in the state,

“We condemn the activities of certain criminal elements in the state.

“It is unfortunate that some miscreants decide to take the law into their own hands by perpetrating evils to truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“We at APC commiserate with the families of the two deceased persons at Isaba-Ekiti and hereby assure them that perpetrators of the dastardly act will be fished out and brought to book.”

The party, however, charged security agents in the state to redouble efforts to ensure that innocent lives are protected in the course of their daily tasks.

“They(security agents) should ensure that hoodlums that attempt to infiltrate into the state from our neighbouring communities are apprehended and brought to face the wrath of the law,” the statement added.

The party wished that the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state is sustained as this is the only way the present administration will not be distracted.