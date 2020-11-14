Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State, has joined other admirers of Barrister Obafemi Adewale in congratulating him on his elevation to the presitigious rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN).

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Party’s Public Relations Officer, Hon. Ade Ajayi, on its behalf, the party expressed happiness that Adewale, an indigene of Ekiti State made it to the inner bar through hard work and thoroughness.

The statement reads in part

” The APC notes that the elevation to the highest rank of SAN is not for the lazy or troublesome ones but for those that have made their mark and distinguished themselves through their practice.

” Adewale, though a member of the opposition PDP, he has combined politics and legal profession, which unlike others he guides jealously by not allowing politics to becloud his noble profession.

“It is also of note that during his sway as a Law officer for the state during the immediate past administration, he did not fall into the recklessness and unconstitutionality of his principal but held on to adhering to the letters of Nigerian Constitution,” the statement added.

The APC Amos said that it is happy that Adewale has been named a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. ” By this, he has just realised his dream of receiving the highest title a Nigerian Lawyer could get which is equivalent to the rank of Queen’s Counsel in the United Kingdom.

“The APC wishes him the best and more positive contributions to the legal profession, Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.”