Sunday Ani

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress(APC) Elders Forum has appealed to aggrieved members to withdraw their court cases against the chapter.

They also urged them to cease the on-going media war, pending the intervention of the elders in the crisis.

Rising from its meeting at Igbara-Odo, the forum, led by Chief George Akosile, said party members should resolve their differences in deference to the admonition by President Muhammadu Buhari that aggrieved chieftains should sheath their swords.

A communique signed by Akosile and the forum secretary, Chief Abiodun Ajayi, said the intra-party crisis can affect the fortunes of the APC in future elections.

The forum recalled that “it was through the collective unity of purpose that the APC was able to achieve one hundred per cent success in the recent elections in the state.”

The elders therefore, appealed to party members not to engage in factious disputes that may filter away the people’s goodwill for the chapter.

The forum added:”We appeal to all our aggrieved APC members to stop all media publications and litigations on their grievances in order not to give opportunities to our political opponents to destroy our party in Ekiti State.”