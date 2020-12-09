From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Members of the dissolved executive of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State from wards to state levels have passed a vote of confidence on the national caretaker committee of the party led by Governor Bala Muni of Yobe state.

The party Chieftains met at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Governor Bala-led national caretaker committee to reposition the party.

This was contained in a statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Hon. Ade Ajayi, the party’s Public Relations Officer.

Members of the dissolved exco that have now transformed to caretaker members across all levels, applauded all the decisions taken by the APC NEC on Tuesday.

These include the dissolution of Ward, State, Zonal and National Excos and the transition of these officials to caretaker members.

They also endorsed the extension of the tenure till June next year, of the National Exco led by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Bala Muni and that of the Wards, States and Zonal Executives.

The meeting, which has in attendance, the state executive members led by its Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho and all the wards Chairmen, also expressed its support for the party’s NEC and urged the Caretaker Exco to forge ahead in its efforts to reorganize and reposition the party for future.

The new caretaker members expressed the hope that with the new developments, APC will now wax stronger and better placed to face future challenges.

It expressed the hope that the national caretaker will at the end of the day produce formidable executives at all levels that will enjoy the confidence of members.