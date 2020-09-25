• Gov, party’s NWC kick

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A faction of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has suspended the governor, Kayode Fayemi, over alleged anti-party activities. The APC SEC, which constitutes aggrieved leaders of the party, has broken into factional group, fighting the governor and the State Working Committee (SWC).

The aggrieved leaders included Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters: Senator Babafemi Ojudu; former member, House of Representatives, Hon Oyetunde Ojo; former governorship aspirant, Dr. Wole Oluyede; former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye; former House of Representatives member, Bimbo Daramola and others.

They are in court challenging the composition of the state executives of the party headed by Paul Omotosho. The APC prominent leaders alleged the executives were allies of Fayemi and handpicked without any election for selfish interest. The APC headed by Omotosho set up a disciplinary committee to interrogate the aggrieved leaders on the refusal to withdraw the court case, as allegedly directed by the party’s National Caretaker Committee. The aggrieved leaders were on Thursday suspended indefinitely by the committee. Arising from a meeting held on September 23r, the aggrieved leaders fired back and suspended Governor Fayemi over alleged antiparty activities. In his reaction to the purported suspension, a statement personally issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described the entirety of the said publication as a joke taken too far, stressing that governor Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, has dismissed the purported suspension of Governor Fayemi as well as the earlier indefinite suspension clamped down on some other party members in the state.

Describing the purported suspension as a nullity, the ruling party in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja, noted that the party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on such issue. The party further handed in strong advice to all members to adhere to the party constitution, insisting that Governor Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.