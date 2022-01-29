From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has described his victory as “a win for all and a win for participatory democracy.

He pledged to work together with other aspirants to ensure victory for the party in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Oyebanji, who was declared winner by the Governor Baduru Abubakar-led Governorship Election Committee, polled 101,703 votes at the primary election. He thanked former governor Adeniyi Adebayo and the incumbent Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi as well as the leaders and members of the party for their steadfastness and support during the contest.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, Oyebanji commended members of the APC for coming out in large numbers to participate in the electoral process as a sign of deepening the internal democracy of the party.

He promised to jealously guide the confidence reposed in him. He also said his campaign would be issue-based and would dwell on track records of competence, compassion, character and visions for moving the state forward.

He promised to reach out to his co-aspirants on the best way to resolve their grievances and enlist their support for an effective campaign ahead of the June 18 election in the state.

He lauded his campaign team and volunteers for their demonstrated commitment to the success of the campaign.

Oyebanji said: “I consider this a win for us all, and a win for participatory democracy, especially because all party members were given the opportunity to speak with their votes on account of the modified Open Secret Ballot System (Option A4), also known as direct primaries, that was adopted.

“Your participation in the process has served to strengthen our party, through the mobilisation of many voices. During contests such as this, tensions are understandably high, and tempers rise in all quarters. This is all normal in the course of democratic expression. I hereby promise my fellow aspirants that together, we will work towards victory and a bright future for our people.

“I will be reaching out personally to seek audience with everyone of you in the coming days. I want to listen to you, so that together we can fit in our respective parts of the big picture and run a wholesome campaign that connects with the hearts and minds of our people.”