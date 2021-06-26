From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, on Friday, inaugurated an Electoral Committee to oversee the forth coming Congresses in the state.

The seven-member committee, is headed by Chief Samuel Abejide and has Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade as a representative of the women folk.

Other members are : Chief Abiodun Aluko, Bashorun Odetola, Alhaji Babatunde Onipede, Hon. Akindele Femi, and Hon. Adumo Sunday.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Paul Omotoso, performed the inauguration ceremony at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.

Omotoso revealed that the committee will assist members of the National Congress Committee assigned to the state to monitor and coordinate congresses in the state.

The Electoral Committee will also ensure that the congresses are hitch free and successful.

The chairman, while enumerating the importance of the assignment, charged the members to be above board and show commitment.