Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has lampooned former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, over his recent comments on the party, describing him as a type of politician who would not sift his words in a bid to call for attention.

Such a politician, according to APC, would shout hosanna today and crucify him tomorrow in as much as his daily bread is guaranteed.

A statement in Ado-Ekiti signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana on some recent comments by the past governor on the party, noted that the Fayose has been hobnobbing with leaders of the party across the country seeking favours.

Elder Oluwalana pointed out that during the four years of misrule of Fayose in the state, he was the executive, legislature and judiciary, as he crippled the other arms from performing their functions.

“It is on record that the mace of the assembly, which is the authority of the legislature was kept at the Government House, while the law makers would have to seek permission from Fayose before convening any sitting. And he is now shouting that there is no democracy in APC.