From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, exchanged invectives as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced 2022 as date for governorship election in the state.

While the APC expressed confidence that it would triumph in the poll, PDP boasted that the ruling party should be prepared to handover to the candidate of the party, on the premise that the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi has failed the people.

Expressing confidence that the APC was well grounded and prepared to win the election, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, said stakeholders have started strategising and smoothening rough edges ahead of the poll.

Ajayi said the opposition party has been in disarray since former governor, Ayodele Fayose, left the scene, saying the party is bedevilled with myriad of crises that would not allow it win any election.

PDP Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Raphael Adeyanju, said the ruling party should be prepared for an imminent defeat in the election.

“You could all see that the PDP demonstrated maturity in the way we handled our zonal congress while all issues relating to the state zonal congress were being resolved amicably without rancour.

“Former governors Fayose and Segun Oni as well as Biodun Olujimi and other leaders are united behind PDP. We all have our eyes fixed on that governorship seat,” Adeyanju said.