From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Hon Sola Fatoba, a serving federal lawmaker on Friday won return ticket for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary in Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, following this, some contestants have expressed their disapproval over the victory.

Fatoba, according to the Committee from Abuja that conducted the primary supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies, polled a total of 114 to win the poll.

Other contestants, Oluyemi Esan, Opeyemi Ogunsakin and Sunday Ola,who stormed out of the venue of the primary , citing cases of manipulations, polled 2, 3 and 0 respectively.

The election was held at the Pavilion, Fajuyi Park, in Ado Ekiti capital city.

Addressing the pressmen on his victory, Fatoba posited that his reelection was a confirmation of the confidence reposed in him by his constituents.

“I appreciate Governor Kayode Fayemi, her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and my constituents, including the delegates, for their support . It was this that culminated in this victory.

“I call on other contestants to see this as no Victor, no vanquished race, it is a collective victory. I plead with them to join me so that we can all work for the victory of APC in the June 18 governorship election”.

But the trio of Esan, Ogunsakin and Ola, expressed disapproval over the victory, describing the primary as a sham and a disgrace to the ruling party.

Esan, who addressed the pressmen at the venue of the primary said : “This primary is nothing, but a sham and disgrace to APC.

“The delegates’ list that was brought from the national was changed by some party members and we expected the panel from Abuja to rectify this , which they didn’t do.

“We are appealing to the national leaders of our party to nullify the primary and order fresh election ,so that our party can win in 2023”.

Other aggrieved contestants; Ogunsakin and Ola, threatened that they would appear before the APC appeal panel to tender their evidence and ventilate their anger over alleged shoddy conduct of the primary.

