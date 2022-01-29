From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary on Ekiti State governorship election, Governor Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, has declared that he conducted the exercise with utmost fear of God.

Speaking at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja after submitting the report of the party primary conducted on Thursday in Ekiti, the Jigawa State governor denied writing result to favour the party’s standard bearer, Biodu Oyebanji.

Asked on his words of caution to the disgruntled aspirants, Badaru said: “They are party members. What we expect them to do is to join hands with us so that we can continue to build the party and continue to support the candidate that emerges.

“At the opening of my engagement with the aspirants, at the stakeholders meeting we held in Ekiti State, I told them that power comes from God. And it is only God that will determine who will win.

“And if we take it in our hearts to be patient, God will certainly reward us. And believe that He knows who will be the next governor of Ekiti State even before we start this process. So, we should take heart to be responsible and respectful; and stop casting aspersions or unnecessary allegations on people because destroying somebody doesn’t mean victory for you.

“It means you are also destroying yourself. Be fair to all. And be open to all and God will continue to help you. But if you choose to castigate and humiliate people and cast insults on people, God is watching.

“You will certainly harvest what you have done because the truth will always come out. And we did this primary with utmost fear of God. And those that know me, knew I cannot write result for anybody,” he said.