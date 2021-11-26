From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, has endorsed Senator Dayo Adeyeye for the 2022 governorship election.

A statement by the Forum’s Secretary, Hon. Femi Adeleye, to Daily Sun, on Friday, said the decision was arrived at after a three-day exhaustive search for a successor to the outgoing administration in the state.

“This was informed by a number of critical considerations which include the state of Ekiti State, the situation of Party, and the need to put a formidable candidate forward to not only face the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but also who reflects the yearnings of the generality of members of the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) but more importantly, the corporate aspiration of Ekiti people.

“Adeyeye, has been a foremost Progressive with vast and extensive Democratic credentials earned over three decades, from the days of Afenifere, a Pan Yoruba group where he was the pioneer Publicity Secretary.

“A member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the foremost group that spearheaded the return to civil rule, a leading Gubernatorial aspirant in 2018 election in Ekiti State. He had been a Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ekiti State, Pro Chancellor, Ekiti State University, former Minister, Federal Republic of Nigeria and a Distinguished Senator.

“The group urged all loyal APC members in the state to support him and ensure he emerges during the Primary elections coming up in 2022.”