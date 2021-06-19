From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has again suspended two members of the party over alleged affiliations with South West Agenda for 2023 (SWAGA), a political platform rooting for the Presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The two victims, Messrs Kayode Adetifa and Jide Oso, were APC members in Ward 9, Owaye Quarters in Ayede Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Ward 08, Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Mr. Clement Afolabi, was in April suspended over a similar offence.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is believed in some quarters to be nursing presidential ambition

The suspension, contained in two separate letters, was signed by the ward executives, led by the chairman, Abejide Sola.

The letters dated May 31, 2021, stated : “We noted from your activities in the party in the recent past that you have been working against the unity of the party even to the extent of creating a parallel ward that you named “SWAGA” within the ward .

“In view of the above reasons the general executive of the ward met 27th May, 2021 and decided to suspend you for running against the party (APC) Constitution till further notice.”

Responding, the APC Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, said the two were disciplined by party leaders for factionalising the party, saying the suspension has nothing to do with SWAGA.

Ajayi, who is also from Ayede Ekiti, said the report from the ward indicated that the two were defying party’s orders and dividing the party through their actions

“They were not suspended because of SWAGA. But they have been dividing the party and all efforts to rein them in failed,” he said.