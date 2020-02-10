Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on former governor Ayodele Fayose to stop castigating the Federal Government over the deplorable state of Ado-Akure highway.

The party challenged Fayose to explain the whereabouts of the N400 million alleged to have been earmarked for the reconstruction of the Ekiti portion of Ado-Akure Road in 2014.

Fayose had, last week, condemned the Federal Government for abandoning the road, describing it as a death trap and beehive for criminals.

A statement, yesterday by Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, quoted APC to have said in its reaction to Fayose’s statement about the deplorable condition of the road that the former governor should be blamed for the poor state of the road.

Ajayi expressed worries over the former governor’s statement, challenging him to explain why the contractor handling the project was removed by him.

In his response, Fayose said the issue that should dominate discourse should be about the deplorable condition of Ado-Akure road and not unfounded allegation about a missing N400 million.

Fayose, in a statement by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka said: “It is a known fact that even Governor Fayemi himself can no longer ply the road with the level of security and the sport utility vehicle that he uses.

“As per the allegation that somebody mismanaged funds, if they have any evidence that Fayose committed any financial infraction as governor, they should inform the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chapter of their party.

“They are coming up with lies that somebody earmarked N400 million. If Fayemi earmarked N400 million, why didn’t he use the money to fix the road? He spent four years from 2010 to 2014, so for four years, all he could do was to earmark money.

“By now, what have they done? Fayemi is running to two years in office now, what have they done? The roads are there, APC is in government in Ondo State, APC is in government in Ekiti State, they cannot put resources together and make the road useable,” he said.