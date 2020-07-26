Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Kayode Fayemi and wished him speedy recovery from coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of leaders of the Youth wing of the party from the 16 local government areas of the State led by the State youth leader, Mr Sunday Asekun.

They lauded Governor Fayemi’s effort at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state as well as making his status known, so that people can understand the veracity of the virus.

” The leaders reviewed Governor Kayode Fayemi’s proactive management of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Ekiti was one of first three States in Nigeria to quickly set up the Ekiti State Task Force on COVID-19 and rated him high. We also sympathize with him over his contraction of COVID-19 and wish him speedy recovery.”

The youth leaders also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

They said the vote was premised on Fayemi’s commencement, continuation and completion of projects such as Oja Oba central market, Governor Kayode Fayemi Cultural Centre (Civic Centre), Ado-Iyin road project, Oye-Ikun road project, Ado-Ilawe-Igbara Odo-Ibuji road project, Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi, Agbado-Ode-Isinbode-Omuo roads.

”There is no doubt that Governor Fayemi is doing well, asides completing projects, he has also brought back international development partners and engaged public private partnership to revive Ikun Diary Farm and the Fajuyi Memorial Park. Indeed, he is doing well,” Asekun said.

While also acknowledging that Governor Fayemi has made the State more conducive for youths to thrive, the youth leaders ”reviewed and condemned in strong terms the public and invalid criticism of Governor Kayode Fayemi by some estranged chieftains of the party, who have all benefited from Fayemi’s magnanimity; as their political history can never be complete without reference to his impact. These people in cahoot with opposition have opted to malign, instead of support the current administration in the State.”

The Youths also hailed the Governor for his display of maturity in responding and dealing with the provocative utterances and urged him to continue to do same.

In the same vein, they passed a vote of confidence on all executives of the party from ward to state levels and urged aggrieved persons to unite to improve the fortunes of the party in future polls.

”We call on aggrieved members who are still true Progressives at heart, to put the unity and progress of the party above personal interests and in line with President Buhari’s directive, withdraw all court cases against the party at all levels with immediate effect.”

The leaders also congratulated Youths in the State that are set to benefit from the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme that will see 16,000 youths participate.