Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Court of Appeal, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Thursday, upheld the judgment of a High Court in the state, which sentenced one Michael Ochong to death by hanging.

Ochong was sentenced to death by Justice Ade Adeleye of the State High Court on June 11th, 2016, for murder.

The convict committed the crime in Ado-Ekiti.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court, the convict approached the Appellate Court, seeking to upturn the decision of the trial court.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Julius Ajibare, who led the prosecution team argued that the case lacked merit.

The judge, Justice Obi Elechiu, however, upheld the judgment of the trial court.

“Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsels, the court of appeal upholds the judgment of the lower court and dismisses the convict’s appeal for lack of merit,’’ the judge stated.