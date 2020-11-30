By Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has approved the appointment of 10 new magistrates, 4 males and 6 females.

Justice Daramola on Monday, while congratulating the new magistrates, stated that with their new positions they have assumed a higher status/responsibilities.

The Chief Judge enjoined them to ‘be of good behaviour that accord due respect, shun indolence and absenteeism, as anyone found culpable will be shown his way out of the judiciary.’

The occasion featured administration of the oath of allegiance and judicial oath by the Chief Judge.

Present at the occasion were high court judges, serving magistrates, members of judicial service commission, families of the new appointees among others.

Justice Daramola at the event also decorated his police orderly, Femi Osayomi, who has just been promoted from the rank of a sergeant to inspector.