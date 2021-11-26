Vehicular and road taxes in Ekiti State are now to be collected by the Forum Mobile Advert Practitioners of Nigeria (FMAPN) following the approval granted to the organization by the state government, to act as its consultant beginning from January 2022.

This was disclosed in a letter signed Mrs O. B. Ogunmodede on behalf of the Director General, Ekiti State Signage and Advertising Agency and the state government.

The president of the organization, Mike Osimen Eboziegbe, in press release, said due to the development, FMAPN will on November 27, 2021, launch the Ekiti State Consolidated Road Taxes documents.

The launching will hold in Lagos, at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. All members of the organization are expected to attend the event which will also be used to further sensitise them on the need to abide with goverment’s directive on eradication of multiple taxation.

The organization has also fixed December 3 for its Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Benin City, Edo State, where issues bothering on multiple taxation will be also discussed, the forum products will also be launched.

Other agenda lined up for the meeting includes distribution of digital PVC membership identification cards, official opening of forum digital website, distribution of its MTN encrypt number to members.

