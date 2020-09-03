Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Ajakaiye Adeola Adeniyi, as the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

The appointment came up on Wednesday, when the State Executive Council held its 17th virtual meeting under the chairmanship of the state governor, Kayode Fayemi.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, explained that amongst other matters that came up for consideration, members of the council deliberated upon, and approved the appointment of Prince Ajakaiye Adeola Adeniyi as the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.

The Oluyin stool had become vacant since September 20, 2019, when Oba (Justice) John Ademola Ajakaiye joined his ancestors.

The immediate past Oba (Justice) John Ademola Ajakaiye, was from the Oketagidigidi ruling house, the only ruling house to fill the stool of Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti.

Prince Ajakaiye Adeola Adeniyi was the choice of the Kingmakers among the eight candidates presented by the Oketagidigidi ruling House, having scored the highest number of votes at the meeting of the kingmakers, Oketagidigidi ruling house and officials of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government on July 23, 2020.