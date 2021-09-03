From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Council has approved a total sum of N7.6 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the state.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, disclosed that the decision was reached at the weekly meeting of the council, describing the approval for the award of the contracts as a demonstration of the commitment of the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration to further develop the state.

Omole added that the contractors handling the roads have been given ten and twelve months for the completion of the projects.

The statement, entitled “Ekiti EXCO approves N7.6 billion for roads construction, infrastructural development”, reads :

“The Government of Ekiti State is pleased to announce that the State Executive Council has approved a total sum of N7.6billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in the State.

“At the weekly EXCO meeting, N921, 242,552.43 was approved for the construction of Ikole township roads while N4, 322,511,502.70 was also approved for the construction of the Ado/Iworoko road.

‘N2,329,440,507.94 was approved for the construction of bus terminals and pedestrian walkway/drain covers along Ijigbo road to Okeiyinmi roundabout in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti. The contractors handling the roads have been given a timeline of ten (10) and twelve (12) months to complete the projects.

“The approval for the award of contracts which followed due process and diligent vetting by the Bureau of Public Procurement is a demonstration of the commitment of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration to advance economic and industrial revolution in the state. These strategic road projects will augur well for the enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive, and the safety and security of lives and property.

“The state government solicits the support and undersranding of residents, motorists, and commuters throughout the period of the construction works.

“We wish to also remind the general public that adherence to traffic diversions and regulations would assist in ensuring timely completion of the projects.”