From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Ekiti State chapter, a socio-cultural and political organisation, has congratulated State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi on the occasion of the third anniversary of his second term in office.

The ARG, in a statement on Saturday, by its state’s Public Relations Officer, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, expressed satisfaction with the quality of service delivery, phenomenal development and exemplary leadership which have been the hallmarks of Governor Fayemi’s administration in Ekiti State.

It also observed that having started well and done very well, the number one citizen in the state would finish well.

The ARG noted that the governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have demonstrable skills, capacities and connections to perform creditably at the highest level of National service.

It expressed optimism that Dr Fayemi would replicate his sterling qualities and performances should higher calling beckons.

The ARG, therefore, wishes the governor all the best, good health, divine guidance and grace to continue to excel in all endeavours.

