Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has approved seven Commissioners and seven Special Adviser nomineees presented by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Assembly had last Tuesday received the list of the nominees with seven names of the commissioner nominees revealed on the floor of the House while the identities of other seven nominated as special advisers were not disclosed.

The motion for the approval was moved by Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, Majority Leader and seconded by Mr Deji Ajayi, representing Ise/Orun constituency

The lawmakers unanimously confirmed the nominees during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye on Tuesday.

The appointment of seven Special Advisers according to a top government official was part of Governor Fayemi’s plan to accommodate the commissioners that would be relieved of their positions for the new appointees to take their place.

The Commissioner nominees included former Ekiti Labour Party Chairman, Mr Akin Omole (Oye Ekiti), Chief Oladiran Adesua (Ekiti East), Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, (Ido/Osi), Alhaja Maryam Ogunlade (Emure).

Others were Dr. Oyebanji Filani (Ikole), Olabode Adetoyi (Moba) and Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okhieme (Ilejemeje).

The lawmakers asked the nominees various questions bordering on their professional competence, experience, and capacity to serve the state.

The questions bothered about food security during post COVID-19 pandemics.

In his remarks, Afuye who congratulated the nominees, said “all those nominated justified their being listed for cabinet positions.”

He advised them to work cordially with the governor to better the lot of the state and strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government .

The House, also confirmed Mr Febisola Adewale as Commissioner, Ekiti Local Government Service Commission and Prof. Femi Akinwumi as Chairman, Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board,(SUBEB)

The House adjourned its next sitting to Thursday, August 27.