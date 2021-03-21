From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has accused the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, of harbouring in the government house, killer thugs who perpetrated the killing of three people during a House of Assembly bye-election in Ekiti East Local Government on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday by its State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, the party insisted that Governor Fayemi cannot claim that the killer thugs who went to Omuo Ekiti on Saturday are not known to him.

The party said rather than going to Omuo-Ekiti to shed crocodile tears as usual, Governor Fayemi should repent and stop acting like a “blood-sucking-demon” who takes delight in shedding the blood of his own people.

The PDP said just like the governor harboured those who invaded GNN Hotel in Ado-Ekiti on October 24, 2020, to assassinate Lere Olayinka, Hon Dayo Akinleye and others, those who perpetrated the dastardly act in Omuo- Ekiti on Saturday, are now hiding in the government house.

The party said; “The people of Omuo Ekiti know those who came to the town to shoot at innocent people yesterday, Governor Fayemi also knows them.

“The same killer thugs invaded GNN Hotel in Ado-Ekiti on October 24, 2020 and CCTV footages, showing their faces were provided to the police, but they did nothing. Fayemi also saw the footages, but he gave the thugs protection.

“Therefore, there is nothing for the police to investigate. Rather, Governor Fayemi should just be humane for once and release those his killer thugs to the police for prosecution.”

While recalling how innocent people were killed during Fayemi’s first tenure as governor of Ekiti State, the PDP said; “It is on record that between October 16, 2010 and October 16, 2014 that Fayemi was governor of Ekiti State then, nine people were killed by government thugs.

“Those killed were Chief Adeleye Awolumate (November 15, 2010),

Kehinde Fajuyi and Michael Ipinlaye (March 23, 2011), Yusuf Teslim Abiola (October 09, 2012), Ayo Murphy Jeje and Madam Julianah Adewumi (March 31, 2013), Foluso Ogundare (November 03, 2013), Akinola Taiwo – (June 09, 2014) and Chief Omolafe Aderiye (September 25, 2014).

“It is on record that Hon. Femi Bamisile, who is now a member of APC, representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency two in the House of Reps had to personally move the corpse of Michael Ipinlaye from Omuo-Ekiti and dumped it in front of the Governor’s Office.

“Now, two years after Fayemi was manipulated to office as governor, Ekiti is witnessing the same state sponsored killings and attacks just as it was during his first tenure.

“During the 2017 local government elections that APC contested against itself, a man was killed in Ikere-Ekiti while one Prince Sunday Ogunleye was killed in Ado-Ekiti by government thugs during the EndSARS protest.”