Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye has directed the House Committee on Health and Human Services to investigate the mysterious death of a family of three and their two dogs.

The victims and their dogs allegedly died after eating cassava-flour meal (amala) in Odo-Ayedun-Ekiti.

Afuye gave the directive yesterday following a motion moved by the member representing Ikole Constituency II, Mr Adeoye Aribibasoye, under Matter of Public Importance at plenary session .

Aribibasoye, drew the attention of the assembly to the sad occurrence, and condemned the attitude of the health workers at the first health facility where victims were rushed to.

He called for full investigation into the matter.

The lawmaker said that so far, a mother, two children and two of their dogs died while the father was still in a critical condition at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti.

However, Afuye directed the committee to visit the family and town of the incident and report to the house.