Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, has denied having any relationship with ex- Senator Ojudu, describing as falsehood that some of its members were nursing some bad feelings against Governor Kayode Fayemi, positing that it stand with the Governor remained unshakable.

The 26 lawmakers, who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), said the executive and legislature have mutual respect for each other, saying this will be deployed to overhaul every sector of the economy to benefit the masses, rather than sabotaging the system.

The Assembly said this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, responding to a caustic comment allegedly made by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, while appearing on a radio programme.

During the interview on a local radio station, Ojudu was said to have claimed that some unnamed members of the House of Assembly were availing with documents of wrongdoings allegedly perpetrated by Governor Fayemi in the running of the state.

Debunking the claim in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Yemisi Ayokunle, on Sunday, the House maintained that the statement was intended to cause disaffection between the executive and legislature to derail governance.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the erstwhile Senator with a response, but because of the evil machinations of human minds and the possibility of some gullible minds believing his lies, he should not be allowed to go away with his blue murder and barefaced lies.

“We, as a House and with all emphasis at our disposal categorically state that there’s no member of our respected Assembly that has any relationship with the ex-Senator.

“We are men of integrity. We are a set of focused representatives of our people, who cannot be swayed by a character like Ojudu who prefers to rule in hell than serve in paradise.”

The lawmakers challenged the Senator to come clear to substantiate the allegation with verifiable facts and point out the personalities involved in the accusation.

“With our knowledge of the performance and relevance of the former Senator in Ekiti politics, the regular question our people have always asked him is: Senator Ojudu where are your masses?

“The 6th Assembly is too focused in making laws for the good of our people. We are doing this in active collaboration with the other arms of government especially the Executive arm.

“We are indeed glad that all the efforts of good governance have been made possible by the enabling laws emanating from the House. They are yielding positive results, despite the general dwindling financial resources. Everybody can see these except the ostrich among us, like the Senator.

“The roads infrastructure are there for everyone to see: Oye-Otun; Aramoko- Erijiyan; New Ado- Iyin Road; Airport project; Agbado-Omuo; Ilupeju-Igbemo etc. Only in the week the contract for the dualisation of Ado-Akure road, influenced by the Governor was awarded by the Federal Executive Council.”

The lawmakers, therefore, advised Ojudu to look elsewhere for his co-travellers in the alleged desperate bid to recruit those that will help his battle against the state government, saying the Assembly will never be involved in such a sinister adventure.