WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

For the second time in four years, the Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Segun Adewumi, has been removed. He was removed on Thursday, January 17, for alleged gross misconduct.

Adewumi, representing Ekiti West constituency I was elected on June 6, 2015, as the number two man in the Assembly before being removed in 2017 by the pro-Ayodele Fayose lawmakers for alleged disloyalty.

When Governor Kayode Fayemi was re-elected on October 16, 2018, he regained his position following the suspension of the then speaker, Kola Oluwawole, his deputy, Sina Animasaun and 12 other People’s Democratic Party(PDP) members. Adewumi was removed again for the second time having been accused of disloyalty and causing disaffection among lawmakers.

Source in the assembly said: “He was removed during the plenary for committing some offences.”

Adewumi was impeached for gross legislative misconduct at the House plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Olaposi Omodara representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1 was elected as the new Deputy Speaker by the members present at the plenary.

The Leader of Government Business, Gboyega Aribisogan, moved the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker and was seconded by Hon. Akinniyi Sunday, while the motion for the appointment of a new deputy speaker was moved by Hon Olanrewaju Olayoju and seconded by Hon Cecelia Dada.

Meanwhile, the House has passed the 2019 Appropriation bill of N129.9billion, submitted to it by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on the December 21, 2018.

The exercise followed the presentation of a report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Badejo Anifowose, identified several key areas in the budget which included the desire of the Fayemi administration to establish an effective and efficient strategy to revamp the state’s economy.

He remarked that the 2019 budget estimates were also structured to improve the state Internally Generated Revenue and block all illicit leakages of accruals to government purse.

Anifowose said the sum of N72.7 billion of the budget goes to recurrent while N57.2 billion would be expended on capital expenditures.

He expressed confidence that the budget would lay the right foundation to actualise the four-point agenda of the state government.

He remarked that the committee would embark on a quarterly monitoring and tracking of the budget.

The budget was unanimously passed by the lawmakers after Aribisogan moved the motion for its passage.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, praised his colleagues for their prompt action on the budget proposal, and urged them to remain steadfast towards making the entire people of the state benefit adequately from the dividend of democracy.