From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Following the emergence of Rt Hon Gboyega Aribisogan as Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, a new set of principal officers have been appointed by the House.

The new list of principal officers as released by Rt Hon Aribisogan has Rt Hon Hakeem Jamiu retaining his position as Deputy Speaker while Hon. Yemisi Ayokunle, representing Ekiti South West Constituency I, is the new Leader of Business, thus becoming the first woman legislator to occupy the post in the history of the House.

Other principal officers are, Hon. Tope Ogunleye, Chief Whip; Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu, Deputy Leader; and Hon. Adeteju Okuyiga as Deputy Whip.

The appointments are with immediate effect.