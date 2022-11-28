From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has readmitted one of its suspended lawmakers, Hon Kemi Balogun, restoring all her rights and privileges.

Following the removal of the former Speaker Aribisogan and the installation of Hon Bunmi Adelugba as a replacement, a fierce battle had started between the two dramatis personae, who were poised to undo each other.

Flowing from this, the Assembly had slammed an indefinite suspension on Aribisogan and six other lawmakers for allegedly working against the interest of the party and preference for Adelugba.

One of those that were hammered was Hon Balogun, representing Ado Constituency 2.

The Assembly at its parliamentary on Monday lifted the suspension on the lawmaker.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye.

The statement read: “This action is consequent to the consideration of her letter of apology and the fulfilment of other conditions attached to reinstatement.

“Hon Adekemi Balogun has therefore been readmitted to the house with all her rights and privileges restored”.

Balogun is the younger sister of the late Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs Adunni Olayinka.