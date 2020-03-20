Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly has moved a motion advising Governor Kayode Fayemi to close all schools and other public institutions to prevent the spread of the disease.

The motion followed the discovery of one case of COVID-19 in the state, yesterday,

This is just as Assembly also announced the suspension of its activities indefinitely, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, had, on Wednesday, confirmed that a victim had been discovered in Ekiti and had been quarantined at the isolation centre.

The decision to restrict visitors’ movement to the Assembly’s complex was taken at yesterday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.

Chairman, House Committee on Health, Teju Okuyiga, under matter of urgent public importance, informed the House of one found case of Covid-19 in Ekiti and called for precautionary measures to contain further spread of the disease.

“Activities at the Ekiti House of Assembly is hereby suspended as suggested by members, until further notice when the tension about the dread coronavirus is doused,” the speaker said.

He however, allayed the fear of residents, saying though the Covid-19 is real but that the government is on top of the situation.

Meanwhile, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has called on the government to close down schools with immediate effect to prevent further spread of the disease.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, ASSUS Chairman, Sola Adigun, said such would prevent the close group interactions which could hasten the spread of the virus among very active adolescents in secondary schools.

Adigun, who said since the announcement of the index case in Ekiti and the American who reportedly died in less than 72 hours of arrival, many families are worried and willing to have their young ones under closed monitoring.