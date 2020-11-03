Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The newly upgraded Ekiti State University of Education Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, was on Tuesday named after the late Governor of the old Ondo State, Evang Bamidele Olumilua.

Consequently, the new institution is now to be known as Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, (BOUEST).

Olumilua, who was the governor of the old Ondo State between 1992 -93 died early this year at the age of 80.

During the debate on the floor of the Assembly, the lawmaker from Ikole (11) Constituency, Steven Aribasoye moved a motion for the renaming, at a special sitting presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye

The bill for the renaming of the University of Education after Olumilua was equally sponsored by Aribasoye, and supported by most members via a voice vote.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, had on Friday, October 17th, 2020, signed into law the bill backing the upgrading of the College of Education Ikere-Ekiti to the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti as part of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration.

The College of Education Ikere-Ekiti (formerly Ondo State College of Education) was established by an Edict on December 5, 1977.

The Governor explained that the signing into law of the legislation that backed the upgrading of the College to University, was in realization of his administration commitment to promote knowledge economy in the State, assuring that his administration would continue to demonstrate commitment to the promotion of knowledge in the State.

According to him, the bill, which was passed independently by Members of the House of Assembly, as part of their constitutional responsibilities was done in the best interest of the people of the State.

Commenting on why Ekiti honoured Olumilua with a university, the Speaker of the House, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, said such step would capture his contributions to the socio-political and economic life of Ekiti State and the old Ondo State in general.

“He was the first Ekiti man to be elected as governor in the whole of Nigeria. He lived a very exemplary life, he resented cant and humbug.

“He occupied a very high level in the hall of fame in Ekiti that we need to let the generations yet unborn to know that somebody came known as Bamidele Olumilua. He was a man of integrity. He deserves to be immortalized, that was why we took the decision.”