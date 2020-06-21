Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 reviewed appropriation of the sum of N91.1 billion.

The passage followed the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, Emure Constituency, of the All Progressives Congress(APC) submitted her report.

Adelugba said the downward review of the 2020 budget became necessary due to the present economic reality.

She stated that the reviewed appropriation was inevitable in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic which has threatened the full implementation of the State 2020 Budget as revenue from Crude oil, a major source of revenue to Ekiti has reduced.

” With present economic reality, there is need to review the 2020 budget earlier passed, ” Adelugba said.

The committee’s report was subjected to review by the Committee on Supplies.

The recurrent expenditure of the reviewed appropriation had now downsized from N71.1 billion to N59.1 billion, while capital expenditure from N53.5 billion to N32.1 billion.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Afuye, stressed the need to face the reality on the ground to ensure government positive impact is felt, through achievable interventions and programmes at this present time.

Recall that Ekiti House of Assembly had earlier passed the 2020 budget sum of N124.7 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic.