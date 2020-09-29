Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology.

The bill was unanimously passed at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-EKiti.

The passage of the bill followed the submission of the report of the House Committee on Education, Science and Technology headed by Mrs Kemi Balogun.

According to the report read by Balogun, the Transitional Provision of Section 38 would give room for the existing students of the College of Education lkere-Ekiti after the effective date of this Law to complete their course of study as stipulated.

The report after been approved by the Committee of the Whole House was read by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan and unanimously passed.

The Executive bill was titled,” A Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment, Incorporation, Constitution, Powers and Functions of the University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Other Matters Therewith.”

In an interview with Journalists shortly after plenary the duo of the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye and Mr Tunde Idowu, Ikere Constituency, 2, APC expressed appreciation to Governor, Kayode Fayemi and members for the initiave and speedy passage of the bill.

Afuye and Idowu, who hail from Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area, assured that” the new University of Education, Science and Technology would bring about social and economic development to Ikere-Ekiti, the state, Nigeria and the world at large.”

Earlier at the Tuesday’s plenary, Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, Ikole Constituency 1, APC called the attention of the House to the gradual extinction of the Yoruba Language.

He called the House to as a matter of advocacy and legislation safe the Yoruba Language, which he described as the identity of the Western Nigeria.

Also, Mr Adeyemi Ajibade, Moba Constituency 1, APC Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, drew the attention of the House to non -availability of telecommunications network in Osun-Ekiti.

Ajibade called on the State Government to “help prevail on the telecommunications network providers to extend their services to the community of over 30 thousand dwellers, so that the people can access meaningful economic development.”

The Assembly later adjourned plenary to Monday, Oct.,5.