Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday, passed N124.724 billion Appropriation Bill for 2020.

This followed the adoption of House Committee on Finance and Appropriation report at plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, said the budget was made up of N71.186 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 57 percent and N53.538 billion capital expenditure, representing 13 percent.

Adelugba said the committee observed that the budget was perfectly in order, and would consolidate on the achievements recorded in 2019 by establishing a fiscal framework for expected transformation of all sectors of the state economy.

The report was adopted by the lawmakers in a unanimous vote.

Speaking in an interview, the Chairman, House Committee on Media, Mrs Ayokunle, acknowledged members’ support in 2019 and called for more in 2020.

She explained that the House was able to pass nine bills in 2019, hoping to improve on the performance in 2020.

The House later adjourned sitting till January 15, 2020.