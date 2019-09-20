Ekiti State House of Assembly has passed the 2019 Ekiti Revised Appropriation Bill of N130 billion.

The passage of the bill followed a report submitted by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Olubunmi Adelugba.

Report read by Adelugba revealed that recurrent expenditure moved from initial N73 billion to N79 billion and capital expenditure of N57 billion reduced to N51 billion.

The adjustment, according to Adelugba, is due to government’s priority projects.

Also, the Ekiti College of Health Sciences and Technology Bill, 2019, passed through the first reading following a bill for a law to repeal Ekiti College of Health Sciences and Technology Law No. 3 of 2010

Another bill that passed through the first reading was a bill for a law to repeal the Ekiti Environmental Health and Sanitation Law No.4 of 2004 and enactment of the Ekiti Environmental Health and Sanitation and Ekiti (Transition) Bill, 2019.

Additionally, a bill for a law to repeal the Ekiti Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2011 went through the first reading.

The House, thereafter, adjourned plenary to September 26.