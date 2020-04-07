The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed the Public Procurement Bill into law to strengthen the state public procurement legal framework.

The bill entitled: Ekiti Public Procurement (Re-Enactment) Bill, 2020, was passed at Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state Public Procurement Law, 2010 has undergone three amendments, with the last done in 2017.

The Assembly unanimously adopted the report presented by its Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Due Process, which was read by its Chairman, Mr Abiodun Fawekun.

Fawekun said that the paradigm shift in the proposed law was for the full decentralisation of public procurement in the state.

He added that the re-enacted law would put Ekiti in tandem with the globally-prescribed model for result-oriented programmes, such as the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) and Implementation of e-procurement.

The speaker commended the committee for doing a good job within the shortest period of time.

Besides, the attention of the lawmakers was drawn to the hazardous activities of some scrap merchants on the Iyin-Ekiti/Ado-Ekiti road by Mr Femi Akindele.

Akindele, representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency, brought to notice of the Assembly under Matters of Urgent Public Importance the environmental hazards, which, he said, could cause health hazard, if not stopped immediately.

The lawmaker said that the scrap merchants were fond of burning tyres, which caused air pollution, urging the assembly to liaise with relevant government’s agencies to safeguard the health of the residents.

The speaker, who condemned the development, directed the House Committee on Environment to synergise with the state Ministry of Environment to stop the act.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly, thereafter, adjourned sitting indefinitely. (NAN)