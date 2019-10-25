In a unanimous resolution, Ekiti House of Assembly, yesterday passed a vote-of-confidence in Governor Kayode Fayemi for his achievements in his 365 days in office.

The commendation came following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan during plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

The motion was seconded by Mr Lateef Akanle representing Ekiti East (Constituency 2). Others who spoke in favour of the motion before it was unanimously passed were Mr Yemisi Ayokunle (Ekiti South West 1) and Mr Tunde Idowu (Ikere Constituency 2).

The lawmakers held that the governor has positioned the state in the path of recovery. Initiator of the motion said the Fayemi’s administration had lived up to its promises so far and, therefore, deserved public accolades.

The speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, agreed with the passage of the vote-of-confidence motion. He said the action was to encourage the governor to remain on the path of progress adding that his style of leadership was exemplary so far.

The other business of the assembly included the commitment of Ekiti Statistical Bill, 2019 to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative scrutiny.