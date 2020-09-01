The Ekiti Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapounda has presented the proposed State Reviewed Laws to members of the Assembly for further legislative scrutiny.

Presenting the laws before the legislature at a special plenary on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, Fapohunda said the reviewed laws was to meet the current economic and social reality for the development of the state.

“We are on the process of reviewing laws of Ekiti, the state Executive Council has almost concluded the process.

“This process is in phases, the executive has done its work and today we are presenting the reviewed laws to the house for legislative scrutiny.

“The review cuts across all facets of human life. We hope the House will comment and enact it into law for development of the state,” the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said.

Commenting, the speaker of Ekiti House Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye said the importance of review of laws guiding the society could not be over emphasised.

According to Afuye, since society is dynamic, the need to review laws guiding conducts is always necessary as often as possible.

“The need for review of laws cannot be overemphasized, because the society is in motion.

“Because, the society is not static, there is need for review of the state, national and the international laws,” the speaker said.

He restated that the legislative was ready to support the executive in any way to make the society, particularly Ekiti a better place for all by enacting necessary laws.

The Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan (Ikole Constituency 1, APC) moved the motion for adoption of the proposed copies of the reviewed laws as the working document of the House and which was seconded by Mr Bode Adeoye (Ekiti West 2, APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that high point of the event was the presentation of copies of the reviewed laws to each of the 26 members of the Assembly.

The House later adjourned to Thursday, Sept. 3 for plenary. (NAN)