Ekiti House of Assembly has described late Kola Fakiyesi, a former lawmaker, as a man who was greatly loved by all due to his openness and humility.

Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, the Assembly’s Chairman of Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti to commiserate with the family of the ex-lawmaker.

Ayokunle, according to the statement, described as sudden and shocking the death of the former lawmaker, who represented Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1, at the State Assembly.

Fakiyesi, who died on Friday, Aug. 7, served between 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The chairman expressed the sadness of the House over the sudden and unexpected demise of the former lawmaker and astute politician.

She described late Fakiyesi, who served also as Commissioner at the Assembly Service Commission, as a progressive politician who devoted his life to serve humanity.

She said, “Late Fakiyesi was the former board member of the Local Government Service Commission and was a man who was greatly loved by all, due to his openness and humility.

“The death of the former lawmaker has left a big vacuum in his hometown of Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ekiti at large.

Ayokunle Commiserated with the family of the late politician and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)