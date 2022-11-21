From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Barely after six days in office, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, was on Monday impeached from office and suspended indefinitely.

Aribisogan, who was suspended alongside six others, was immediately replaced by the Assembly Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency.

Aribisogan became Speaker of the Assembly, last week November 15 following the demise of the former Speaker Rt. Hon. Funminyi Afuye, who passed on October 19, 2022.

It was gathered that Adelugba was unanimously elected new Speaker by all the 17 lawmakers present at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu.

The six lawmakers suspended alongside Aribisogan are : Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu (Ekiti West 1), Hon. Tope Ogunleye (Ilejemeje), Hon. Ajibade Adeyemi (Moba 1), Hon. Adekemi Balogun (Ado 1), Hon. Yemi Ayokunle (Ekiti Southwest 1) and Hon. Adegoke Olajide (Efon).

Also, the New Leader of Business is Hon. Johnson Oyekola Bode- Adeoye (a k a JOBA) while the New Chairman of Appropriation is Hon. Lateef Akanle (Kongo)