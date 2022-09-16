From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has sent for the State Ministry of Works, Public Works Department and all relevant Federal Agencies in charge of road maintenance and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state over the deplorable condition of roads across the state.

This followed a motion moved by the Leader of government business, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan at plenary in Ado Ekiti.

Hon. Aribisogan, who represents Ikole Constituency I in the Assembly, observed that despite the state government spirited efforts at ensuring that Ekiti roads are motorable, virtually all federal roads linking Ekiti to other states are in deplorable conditions.

According to him, the situation has led heavy duty vehicles plying Ekiti roads to connect other states, to look for alternative routes in the state to get to their destinations which has affected state roads.

He decried the insensitivity of the various federal government agencies to bad roads in Ekiti after several calls for intervention.

The motion, seconded by Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West 1 was supported by lawmakers at plenary.

Honourables Akingbolu, Goke Olajide, Efon constituency and Tunde Idowu, Ikere II, lend there voices by calling on the federal government to always ensure that quality standard is put to play during construction of roads.

They said that they now find it difficult to assess their constituencies and called for urgent action to alleviate the sufferings of their people.

The lawmakers, specifically mentioned the Ijesa-Isu- Iluomoba- Ikole- Ayedun- Omuo, Igede-Aramoko- Itawure; Ikere-Akure road, Ilawe-Igbara -Oke -Akure roads among others.

In his contributions, the Lawmaker representing Ikole II, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye called for restructuring of the country to allow for true federalism so as to empower states have the power to fix their roads without hindrances from the federal government.

He also appealed to the federal lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly to help facilitate federal government attention to the deplorable roads.

Earlier, the Lawmaker representing Ekiti SouthWest 1, Hon. Yemisi Ayokunle, speaking Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, praised the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for his quick response to the collapse of a section of Odo – Ilawe road.

The lawmaker called for the creation of a diversion for easy access to motorists plying the road.

In his contributions, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye, observed that the Assembly recently passed a motion calling for urgent action from the federal government on roads in Ekiti State.

Rt Hon Afuye added that some contractors handling Federal roads like Dantata and Sawoe should also be invited to explain the state of their jobs on federal roads in Ekiti State.

The House Committee on Works and Transportation was mandated to meet with those summoned and report back to the House within two weeks.