Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, has suspended the Chairman of Ikere Local Government, Mr Femi Ayodele, over his alleged unsolicited Presidential campaign publication for Gov Kayode Fayemi.

Recall that the Governor on Wednesday denied knowledge of campaign posters that went viral online promoting his alleged presidential bid for 2023.

The lawmakers passed the resolution on Friday at the plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye.

The motion for the suspension and investigation of the alleged unauthorized campaign publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The motion was titled: Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr Femi Ayodele.

The House through resolution committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step-aside pending the outcome of the matter.

The Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, directed the concerned committee to report back to the House within one week.

At the plenary, Mr Steven Aribasoye, Ikole Constituency 2, APC and Mr Olajide Adegoke, Efon, APC described the action of Ayodele as an embarrassment to the government of Ekiti and Governor Fayemi in particular as well as against the Electoral Act.

They called for appropriate sanction against Ayodele.

Also the House at the plenary debated and committed the Ekiti Institute of Local Governmnt Studies Bill, 2020 to its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative scrutiny.

Mr Ajibade Adeyemi, Moba Constituency 1, APC said the bill if, passed would improve professionalism of LG members of staff and inturn increase their productivity.

The House adjourned its plenary to Monday, Aug., 24.