Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly has commenced legislative process for the approval and confirmation of 14 commissioner designates in the state.

This was sequel to the announcement of a letter from Governor Kayode Fayemi to the assembly, requesting for legislative approval to constitute the state executive.

The Speaker, Adeniran Alagbada, who read the governor’s letter at plenary, listed the commissioner nominees to include Adio Afolayan, Moji Yaya Kolade, Moji Fafure, Mr. Emmanuel Foluso Daramola, Folorunso Olabode, Dele Faparusi and Gbenga Agbeyo.

Others are Olusoga Davies, Sola Adebayo, Michael Awopetu, Muyiwa Olumilua, Femi Ajayi, Ayodele Jinadu and Febisola Adewale.

The speaker also read another letter from the governor on the reconstitution of the board of the local government service commission.

S. A. Abejide will serve as chairman, while other members are Abiola Adeosun, Dele Oloje, Bisi Dada and Mariam Bimbola Ogunlade.

The commissioner designates and local government service commission members will face the lawmakers tomorrow for screening.