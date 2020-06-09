Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State House of Assembly has said the House will invite former governor Ayodele Fayose at the appropriate time to make clarifications on some financial dealings he undertook during his reign.

The Assembly clarified that a committee has been set up to discuss issue of invitation to Fayose and that the summon will be extended to the former governor at the right time.

Invitation to Fayose on the passage of N10 billion supplementary budget 30 days to his exit on October 15, 2018, was discussed on floor of the House last year, which prompted the former governor to storm the Assembly complex uninvited in December 2019, to clarify issues, but he was resisted.

The Assembly also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress has passed 19 out of 25 bills presented before it by the executive in the last one year.

As part of the activities marking its one year in office on June 6, the Assembly disclosed that a motion mandating the executive to rename Ekiti State Civic Centre, under construction, as John Kayode Fayemi Cultural Centre, was passed, to honour Governor Kayode Fayemi for his unwavering dedication to serve Ekiti people.

The motion was moved by Adeyemi Ajibade and seconded by Adeoye Aribasoye.