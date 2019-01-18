Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

For the second time in four years, Ekiti State House of Assembly‘s Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi, was impeached, yesterday, by the lawmakers for alleged gross misconduct.

Adewumi, representing Ekiti West Constituency I, was elected on June 6, 2015, as number two man in the Assembly before being removed in 2017, by pro-former governor Ayodele Fayose lawmakers, for alleged disloyalty.

When Governor Kayode Fayemi took over in October 16, 2018, he regained his position, following suspension of the then Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, his deputy, Sina Animasaun and 12 other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members.

Adewumi was removed for the second time, having been accused of disloyalty and causing disaffection among lawmakers.

A source in the assembly said: “He was removed during the plenary for committing some offences.”

Adewumi was impeached for gross legislative misconduct at the House plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Olaposi Omodara representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency 1 was elected as the new deputy speaker by members present at the plenary.

The Leader of Government Business, Gboyega Aribisogan, moved the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker and seconded by Akinniyi Sunday, while the motion for the appointment of the new deputy speaker was moved by Olanrewaju Olayoju and seconded by Cecelia Dada.

Meanwhile, the House has passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N129.9 billion, submitted to the Assembly by Governor Kayode Fayemi on December 21, 2018.

The passing of the bill followed the presentation of a report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the report, committee Chairman, Badejo Anifowose, identified several key areas in the budget that included the desire of the Fayemi administration to establish an effective and efficient strategy to revamp the state economy.