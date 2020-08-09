Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda, has recovered from Coronavirus.

Fapohunda made the disclosure of his present health status on Sunday, August 9, via his twitter page @AGWalefapohunda

He tweeted : “Thankful for all the prayers and words of encouragement. My two separate COVID-19 tests returned negative. I am up and walking about. To God be the glory!”

Recall that the commissioner on July 26 announced he tested positive for the virus and went into isolation after Governor Fayemi ordered his cabinet members to go for tests.