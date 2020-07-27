Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fapohunda disclosed this via his twitter page @AGWalefapohunda on Sunday night.

He tweeted, ”The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State.”

Recall that the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had on Wednesday announced he tested positive for the virus and had since been in isolation.