Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fapohunda disclosed this via his twitter page @AGWalefapohunda on Sunday night.
He tweeted, ”The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State.”
Recall that the State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had on Wednesday announced he tested positive for the virus and had since been in isolation.
Leave a Reply