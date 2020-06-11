Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Government’s drive to attract investment to the state has started to yield results, especially in agriculture, where various investors have finalised plans to site their production facilities in the state.

The state recently issued a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to Stallion Group for a $10 million rice mill in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, while Dangote Group is also finalising plans to locate a $5 million mill within the same location, which is now being seen as the rice processing hub of the state.

In the cassava value chain, FMS Farms is finalising plans to set up a $10 million starch processing plant and farm in Ikole Local Government Area, and has already commenced farming activities. In addition, Promise Point has nvested $15 million in its starch processing facility, within the same area, which has also been designated as part of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone.

This is coming after a $5 million investment by Promasidor to renovate and operate the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm, and another $5 million investment by JMK Foods to build a rice mill in Ekiti State.

According to the Special Adviser to the governor on Investment, Trade and Innovations, Akintunde Oyebode, the investments are early results of the government’s focus on building an enabling environment for business to thrive.

Oyebode said many of these investors only have to deal with the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (EKDIPA) to process their land titles and other requests.

“By being responsive to their needs, and carrying out constant aftercare services even when they’re fully established, we are showing other investors that Ekiti is the place to be,” he said.

He said the state is developing two special economic zones for agro-industrial activities and the knowledge economy.