Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti state government has said the state’s social-economic growth which has attracted over $100million is hinged on a diversified economy driven by the skilled and healthy workforce. This plan, the government says has begun to yield result as evident in the partnership it has forged with development partners and the private sector.

The State Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Aare Olumuyiwa Olumilua made this known while addressing a press conference to kick start the activities marking the first year anniversary of Governor Kayode Fayemi with the theme, “Walking the talk…Restoring values, Enhancing Impact.”

Part of the activities lined up for the one-year celebration is the foundation laying of the Ekiti Airport, a new Ministry of Justice building and Traditional rulers chamber among others. This is in addition to the commissioning of not fewer than 50 projects spread across the 16 local government areas.

Olumilua noted further that government was already into partnership with some private investors and development partners that would eventually attract to the state over $100million to finance Ekiti Knowledge Zone, Special Agriculture Processing Zone, Ado-Akure Road, and Ekiti Airport as well as $5million to revive the moribund Ikun Dairy farm.

These projects, according to him, will ensure that Ekiti becomes the hub of the service and knowledge industry in Nigeria, cement the state’s place as a leading agricultural hub, and also improve access and connectivity for business and recreational travelers.

He disclosed that “Other projects include the World Bank-funded NEWMAP and RAAMP projects which will improve the water supply to Ekiti people, and open up rural access roads to enable the easy evacuation of our farm produce.

“Ekiti State is about to conclude a joint venture partnership with Promasidor Nigeria Limited, to revive the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm. The Shareholder Agreement for the new company to be formed to manage the Dairy farm will be signed this month, with Promisador as the core investor, while the State will retain a minority interest, through its investment company, Fountain Holdings. This will attract a new investment of $5 million into Ikun Dairy Farm, which will be used to buy equipment, provide the appropriate herd of cattle, and develop an out-grower scheme for providing feed for the cattle.”

The commissioner, however, berated the immediate past administration in the state over the bastardisation of every facet of Ekiti life, including economy, education, health, sector and many more.