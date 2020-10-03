Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police command has confirmed that it has recoverd three vehicles abandoned by a gang of armed robbers that attacked a bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, on Friday.

Police Commissioner,Tunde Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman Sunday Abutu on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, disclosed that the three vehicles were recovered with some Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), wraps of Indian hemp, alcoholic beverages and two handsets.

The Commissioner explained that a group of heavily armed robbers numbering ten had stormed the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin Ekiti at about 03:55 pm, arriving in a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number “GED 906 AA”, an Acura MDX Jeep with registration number “LSR 327 CD” and a Toyota Camry car with registration number “GED 106 ER”.

He said the gang of robbers overpowered the mobile policemen that were posted to the bank before gaining entrance into the banking hall of the bank.

No casualties, he noted, were recorded.

The Commissioner revealed that a swift reinforcement from the police to the scene forced the robbers onto a retreat in the three vehicles, the police giving chase and exchanging gunfire before the robbers abandoned the vehicles and took to their heels into the forest.

The Commissioner said that the operatives of the Command, which comprises the PMF, SARS, SAFER HIGHWAY, assisted by local vigilantes, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) are currently combing the bushes for the suspects.

The police chief enjoined citizens not to be apprehensive, saying serious efforts are ongoing to ensure the arrest of the suspects.

He urged all Ekiti residents to be vigilant and report to the nearest police station any suspicious activity or suspected person or group of persons they see in their communities or call Police Control Room Number on 08062335577.