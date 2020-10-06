Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State police commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, on Tuesday, disclosed that the command has identified the gang leader of the armed robbery attack that occurred recently in the only bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that last week Friday, Oct., 2, a gang of robbers attacked a branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin-Ekiti, carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspected leader of the notorious robbers identified as Omotoyinbo Samuel had earlier been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police for masterminding different bank robberies and kidnapping incidents in Ekiti and Ondo States.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, stated that Omotoyinbo Samuel “is suspected to have led the gang of armed robbers who recently attacked the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin-Ekiti.

” Our Investigation so far has revealed how Omotoyinbo Samuel actively participated in the Bank robbery as mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping and murder incidents in Ekiti State and Ondo State.”

The commissioner clarified that “His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel but popularly called ELEVEN(11) in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State.

“He is an indigene of iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.”

The command, therefore, urged any person with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect “to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.”